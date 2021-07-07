Santa Rosa Police Department to hold memorial service and procession for detective who died of COVID-19

The Santa Rosa Police Department will honor detective Marylou Armer, the first peace officer in California to die of COVID-19 in California, during a memorial service and vehicle procession on Thursday morning.

Armer died on March 31, 2020, but due to the pandemic no law enforcement funeral was held. The service will honor Armer’s life and more than 20 years of service to the department, according to a press release.

The memorial service is closed to the general public but community members wishing to view the procession are encouraged to line Mendocino Avenue, north of Steele Lane starting at 8:30 a.m. The procession will travel northbound to the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts at 50 Mark Springs Road.

The service starts at 10 a.m.

“We understand there is a lot of interest in the ceremony, but to respect the privacy of Detective Armer’s family, we are limiting the memorial to law enforcement and her family,” the release said.

The Santa Rosa Police Department was fined $32,000 by California’s workplace safety agency in September 2020 for failing to safeguard employees from the coronavirus outbreak that killed Armer.

Armer, 43, had been suffering from COVID-19 symptoms for two weeks in mid-March 2020 and had been denied COVID-19 testing twice by Kaiser Permanente’s Vallejo Medical Center. By the time she was approved for testing she had been hospitalized for six days. She died eight days later.

Colleagues remembered Armer as a “bright light” and a “good person.”

