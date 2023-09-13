Santa Rosa police: Driver hit girl, helped her up then ‘quickly fled’

A middle school student suffered minor injuries Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle as she crossed Guerneville Road in a crosswalk, and police are seeking the driver suspected of leaving the scene after knocking her down.

The man stopped his car after hitting the Comstock Middle School student and helped the girl “to her feet and then walked her to the sidewalk,” Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Patricia Seffens said. Then the driver got back in the white, four-door sedan he was driving and “quickly fled” the area, Seffens said.

The incident took place as the 13-year-old student, who was walking south on Marlow Road, entered the intersection at Guerneville. The walk indicator light was on and eastbound and westbound traffic was stopped at red lights, Seffens said.

As the girl began crossing the street, the white sedan, after stopping at the red light, started to turn right onto northbound Marlow Road, striking her while driving at “a slow rate of speed“ and knocking her to the ground, Seffens said

A witness called 911. Security camera footage from nearby businesses helped investigators identify the vehicle and its driver, Seffens said.

The man being sought is believed to be Hispanic, in his late 20s or early 30s, with “scruffy” facial hair, wearing a light pink T-shirt and dark jeans, Seffens said.

The student was taken by ambulance to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, Seffens said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator Carolina Zepeda at 707-543-3600 ext. 8576 or czepeda@srcity.org.

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jeremyhay