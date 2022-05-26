Subscribe

Santa Rosa police find cocaine, meth, heroin during arrest

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 25, 2022, 5:54PM
Updated 1 hour ago

A Santa Rosa drug trafficking investigation led to the arrest of a suspect and discovery of cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Dionicio Carranza Villalobos, 46, was arrested at his home on Lazzini Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

He’s was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and suspicion of possessing drugs for sales.

According to the Police Department, investigators found seven baggies of cocaine, three baggies of meth and a quarter pound of heroin. They also found $10,000 in cash, ammunition, packaging materials, cell phones and scales.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

