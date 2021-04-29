Subscribe

Santa Rosa Police fired unauthorized rounds at Black Lives Matter protesters, new report shows

ANDREW GRAHAM
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 29, 2021, 1:19PM
Santa Rosa police officers fired 120 rounds from 40 millimeter launchers and used 30 canisters of tear gas against demonstrators during largely peaceful protests in the city in the wake of the police killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd last summer, according to a new report published by the city late Wednesday night.

At least four of those rounds were tactical projectiles designed to penetrate windows during standoffs and were not authorized for crowd control, according to the report. For still unknown reasons, investigators said, 50 of those rounds were deployed in the field during the protests, and four were fired at demonstrators. The lone person known to have been struck by one of those rounds was severely injured in his groin, the city report disclosed.

“The harm caused by the deficient handling of these dangerous rounds was severe –and could easily have been worse,” the report concluded.

The report does not name the protester, but the city has paid a $200,000 settlement to Healdsburg resident Argelio Giron for a groin injury from a projectile fired during a May 31 protest. Giron lost a testicle due to the severity of the wound.

The startling disclosure was part of a new report focused on the Santa Rosa Police Department’s controversial handling of street protests, including the deployment of nonlethal munitions and tear gas over several nights when unrest convulsed the city, resulting in hundreds of arrests, vandalism of several downtown buildings and serious injuries for at least seven protesters who filed legal claims against the city.

Michaela Staggs, 20, of Santa Rosa, Calif. bleeding from her head after getting hit with a chalk round while she was crossing the street at Mendocino Ave. & 7th Street about half a block from a line of police in riot gear just after midnight in downtown Santa Rosa, Calif. on May 31, 2020. Photo © Erik Castro
The long-awaited city-commissioned review, conducted by the Los Angeles-based OIR Group, faulted some police tactics and use of force while condoning others.

The group found “operational shortcomings that were systemic in nature” in the Santa Rosa Police Department, including a law enforcement force ill-equipped for daily reviews of officers’ use-of-force incidents. Reports were not made quickly or piled up as the protests wore on, in many cases landing on the desk of a single sergeant, the report showed. That sergeant, in turn, was also faulted for a field action involving use of force during the protests, the report showed.

Santa Rosa has been without an independent police auditor for more than two years.

Much of the report focuses on officers’ use of tear gas and other projectiles. Protesters were struck with chalk bags and rubber bullets.

Marqus Martinez suffered a split upper lip, shattered front teeth, and broken facial bones when he was struck in the face by what he believes to be a sting ball grenade, launched by law enforcement, while protesting against police brutality near Mendocino and College avenues last Sunday night.(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
Along with Giron, those injured included Marqus Martinez, a 33-year-old father of five who underwent two rounds of surgery after his face was shattered by a projectile round fired by an officer after a peaceful protest was ordered to disperse. Martinez was one of three protesters who said they were struck in the head by the nonlethal rounds, resulting in severe facial injuries.

“It was like a little bomb went off in my mouth,” Martinez, of Santa Rosa, recalled last summer. He required two rounds of reconstructive surgery to remove fragments of broken teeth embedded in his lips, tongue and the roof of his mouth.

Santa Rosa officers targeted individual members of the crowd for “impact rounds” from the 40 mm launcher, the report states, noting that similar tactics were used by law enforcement in street protests across the nation. The targeting led to serious injuries and raised questions about the “target acquisition” during crowded protests, the report said.

Sonoma County Sheriff's Office SWAT team members secure Forever 21 at the Santa Rosa Plaza after the windows were broken by people protesting of the death George Floyd in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
However the report said the “overwhelming majority” of use of force in Santa Rosa was in response to unlawful acts.

The most common act, according to investigators, was throwing things at law enforcement or efforts by protesters “to thwart the gas munitions” — covering tear gas canisters to protect themselves, or in some cases, hurling or kicking the canisters back toward the police line.

The report concludes that use of tear gas, rubber bullets and other projectiles was “a confrontational exercise of state authority” that further fueled the protests and hostility toward police from those in the crowd. The authors recommended “rethinking the entire dynamic” behind the city’s police response.

Similar reviews across the nation of law enforcement response to police reform and racial justice demonstrations last year have reached similar conclusions.

Perhaps the report’s most alarming disclosure came in the finding that a case of 50 “barricade rounds” that were not authorized for crowd control were brought into the field due to “circumstances that remain unknown in spite of significant investigative efforts.” The rounds are designed to penetrate surfaces such as windows to allow gas to be used against a barricaded subject, according to the report.

The Santa Rosa Police Department has since “tightened” its policies governing use of the 40mm launchers, according to the report.

Other jurisdictions have taken similar steps, the authors said. “Cities, states and judges faced with similar concerns have moved to prohibit or severely limit the use of less lethal munitions in the protest context,” the report stated.

The report recommended Santa Rosa “should convene a broader discussion about whether and how less lethal munitions should be deployed in the First Amendment assembly context.”

Santa Rosa officials told the outside investigators they did not consider retreat an option during the protests, out of concerns that demonstrators would engage in vandalism. Police were more successful in Santa Rosa once they shifted to a strategy in which they made arrests after a city-imposed curfews had been in effect for “a few hours,” the report concluded.

Police officers conduct a mass booking of protesters in the SRJC parking garage at the corner of Mendocino Ave. and Pacific Ave. in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
The outside investigation generally lauds Santa Rosa’s own internal police reviews, which it says were understandably limited as the protests continued unfolding. “SRPD’s force policy that requires timely notification to supervisors occurred belatedly if at all,” the report notes, but it excuses that lack of reporting based on the days of sustained long shifts for officers countering the protesters.

But the report’s findings also raise significant concerns about the department’s ability to review itself.

For example, the majority of the initial review of force by the police department itself fell to a police sergeant who was “highly involved” during the peak confrontations between police and protesters over two days. The sergeant had used force on multiple instances himself, was investigated and found to have violated policy on one of those instances.

“This dynamic is highly irregular and, for obvious reasons, problematic,” the report concluded. The report’s authors, however, said there were explanations for why the sergeant was the one assigned the review, including the officer’s training and expertise and the heavy lift of reviewing all the department’s force use during the protests.

But then in a footnote the report flagged the sergeant’s investigation as striking for two reasons. “It would be both rare for a sergeant to use force at all and relatively easy to assign its evaluation to another supervisor,” the footnote concluded. One of the reports recommendations is that any future review of force “maintains appropriate objectivity by avoiding the involvement of actual participants.”

On the whole, the investigators agreed with SRPD that the uses of force they evaluated were in compliance with department policy. In many cases, however, evidence was limited, and the report notes that “robust discussion with Department leadership” influenced investigators’ conclusions on other instances.

“On the very few occasions when we might have reached other conclusions if acting on our own, we had robust discussion with Department leadership and ended up sufficiently satisfied that its ultimate course of action was reasonable,” the report said.

This breaking story will be updated.

Read the report below:

Protest Report.pdf

