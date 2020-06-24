Santa Rosa police funding front and center during new budget talks

Santa Rosa residents this week continued asking the City Council to rethink the city’s approach to law enforcement and to redirect funding from the Santa Rosa Police Department to community priorities such as homelessness and housing.

The council began its annual budget hearing at 5 p.m. Tuesday, wrapped up at 10 p.m. and will continue the virtual discussion on the city’s proposed $436.5 million spending pla at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

General fund spending, which pays for much of the city’s local personnel, is projected to rise another $5.9 million to a total of $177.2 million — $62.2 million of which would go to the Santa Rosa Police Department, which has 181 sworn officers, 79 civilian employees and a fleet of 146 vehicles.

Calls to reduce or reallocate the police department’s funding have soared in response to the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed when a white Minneapolis police officer put his knee and his weight on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd was being arrested on suspicion of a minor offense. A change.org petition calling for Santa Rosa to cancel a $2.5 million increase to the police department’s budget, as City Manager Sean McGlynn’s budget would provide as written, had more than 17,000 signatures as of Tuesday evening.

“People think that defunding the police is a crazy idea, but when you think about it, we’ve been defunding mental health, education — the important areas of our community that actually need funds — and it’s hurting the public,” said Anandi Jimenez, who identified herself as a longtime Black resident of Santa Rosa. She also called for the council to “take immediate and extreme action and back your words with what’s right.”

Defunding efforts first and foremost face a procedural obstacle: Ballot language in a 2016 sales tax measure, dubbed Measure O, requires more than a third of the city’s general revenue to go to the police department.

The council can only overrule that provision with a sixth-sevenths majority — a high threshold on a council with two members, Schwedhelm and Councilman Ernesto Olivares, worked careers with the Santa Rosa Police Department before retiring.

The City Council needs to pass a spending plan by the end of the month but likely will return to the budget in mid-September, and the city plans to hold several community conversations about police reform later this year. McGlynn, responding to a question from Councilman Chris Rogers, indicated that passing a spending plan didn’t mean closing the book on police reform in Santa Rosa over the next year.

“We are approving a budget, but there are going to be plenty of opportunities to have conversations about what happens in this fiscal year and future fiscal years over the next few months,” McGlynn said.

Vice Mayor Victoria Fleming, after noting that Santa Rosa City Schools was poised to end its contract for school resources with the Santa Rosa Police Department, raised the prospect of moving money around within the police department, away from services performed by sworn officers. And Mayor Tom Schwedhelm called for studying data about police calls and staffing to figure out when a sworn officer’s presence at a scene wouldn’t be necessary.

Police Chief Ray Navarro said he had already been exploring ways to improve and alter how the department responds to incidents involving mental illness and other crisis situations.

But community members overwhelmingly criticized the police department’s budget as proposed, with many focusing on the fact that the department’s recommended spending was above the Measure O baseline

“I understand that there is tons of red tape and that Measure O is part of it, but there is no way that we should see any increase in the department’s budget right now, especially during these times,” said Carla Wiking, asking the council to “please put action behind the lip service.”

Rogers raised concerns about the city’s independent police auditor — a position vacant in Santa Rosa since late 2018 — being funded by the police department. McGlynn noted that the position would continue to report to him, not Navarro.

The auditor position, as well as a report on the police department’s response to the George Floyd protests, both are set to be paid for by a $287,000 “crime mitigation project” budget that is funded by payments from the Graton Resort & Casino.

The budget includes a decrease of $23 million in revenue and a roughly $18 million general fund deficit that would deplete almost all of its existing reserves. That’s largely the result of the coronavirus pandemic and shelter-in-place orders issued by state and local health officials, which have sharply curtailed economic activity.

After hearing from Navarro, the City Council discussed but did not decide on a mix of staff recommendations to save millions of dollars by deferring a range of public works projects.

The city’s spending plan, which outlines city revenue and expenditures from July 1 to June 30, 2021, cannot predict future coronavirus stimulus packages that may emerge from the partisan gridlock of Washington, D.C.

Nor does it include the $90 million payout the city expects to receive as early as this summer from PG&E as part of a $13.5 billion settlement between the bankrupt utility and victims of 2017 and 2018 wildfires and local governments.

Before the budget hearing, Mayor Tom Schwedhelm, reading a written statement, addressed a Saturday incident in which a woman drove her Porche Cayenne through a crowd of peaceful protesters marching on Sonoma Avenue. The city will not tolerate attacks against peaceful protesters and specifically the use of weapons or vehicles in these kinds of attacks, Schwedhelm said.

“To our residents in the Black community and other communities of color, please know that we see you. We hear you,” Schwedhelm said. “You matter. Black lives matter.”

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.