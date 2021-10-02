Santa Rosa police impound vehicles linked to sideshows

Santa Rosa police say they’ve impounded four vehicles linked to a series of sideshows that have disrupted traffic across the city recently.

The vehicles, which were seized Thursday, are linked to gatherings that recently attracted hundreds of people to watch drivers performing stunts in the middle of streets, police said.

Each vehicle will be held for 30 days and include towing, storage and release fees that total more than $2,500. Police say “additional impounds are imminent.”

Botts dots were installed at Sebastopol and West avenues Friday as a deterrent to sideshows and reckless driving. At least two sideshows recently occurred there.

Police say the raised dots are arranged to prevent reckless driving like drifting and doughnuts but won’t affect anyone driving straight or making turns.

“We will be evaluating their effectiveness over the next few weeks and we will be adding additional intersections for installation of (Botts dots),” police said in a statement. “We don’t expect that this alone will eliminate sideshow activity, however it is another new tool that will hopefully improve our ability to deter sideshow activity.”

Upward of 300 people and dozens of vehicles were present at that intersection on Aug. 27 and Sept. 16. Police say people were hostile during their efforts to disperse the crowd.

During a Sept. 16 gathering, two young women suffered stab wounds that were not life threatening.

Investigators also found a man suffering from a head injury, but they said it wasn’t clear if he was assaulted or fell.

Police say anyone reporting sideshows should provide information about participants and avoid becoming a spectator at these events.

“They drain patrol and investigative resources when they erratically form in neighborhoods,” police said. “Resources that respond to domestic violence calls, shootings, assaults, major traffic collisions, DUIs and numerous other calls that require a police response.”

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi