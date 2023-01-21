The Santa Rosa Police Department has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy for local sideshows as officers brace for possible illegal street takeovers Friday night and throughout the weekend.

While specific areas of the city weren’t mentioned, extra patrols have been added over the next few evenings to prevent violent incidents that have occurred at previous sideshows, including shootings, stabbings, threats of violence and assaults of residents, a news release said.

The department is also coordinating with other local law enforcement agencies, which are are ready to send additional officers and deputies, according to Santa Rosa police Lt. Tommy Isachsen.

With the recent adoption of the city’s sideshow ordinance, officers can arrest or cite participants, vehicle passengers, spectators and organizers.

Sideshows involve activities such as drifting, burnouts and donuts, and are held throughout the city several times each month, usually in the late night or early morning hours. Hundreds of participants and spectators converge on public streets and off-street parking lots in commercial and residential neighborhoods.

The department has a “zero-tolerance approach” to people who come to town to participate in “illegal and dangerous sideshows,” Isachsen said.

In addition to arrests and citations, per the ordinance, a vehicle participating in sideshows will be impounded for 30 days. It will cost the registered owner more than $3,000 to recover their vehicle after the impound period, he said.

