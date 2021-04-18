Santa Rosa police investigate shooting early Saturday morning in west Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa police are investigating the shooting of a 29-year-old Santa Rosa resident early Saturday morning just north of Coffey Lane and Guerneville Road.

Police officers responded to the scene at 12:54 a.m., after emergency dispatchers received several calls reporting as many as six shots had been fired in the area. One caller reported hearing a male voice yelling that he had been shot, police said.

When they arrived, police learned that the victim had been transported to a local hospital by a private party. Police are not releasing the victim’s name because of the violent nature of the crime.

At the scene of the shooting, officers located numerous shell casings, along with a vehicle with shot out windows and multiple bullet holes. Police said there are no suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information that would assist with the investigation is encouraged to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department via www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.