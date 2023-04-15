Santa Rosa police investigate suspected burglary at Rincon Valley home under remodel

Police are investigating a possible burglary of firearms early Saturday morning at an empty home that is under remodel in east Santa Rosa, officials said.

The home is located on the 800 block of Acacia Lane, just north of Highway 12. Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Travis Dunn said a neighbor reported shortly after 5 a.m. hearing sounds of fence boards breaking in the backyard of the home.

No one was living inside the home at the time of the incident, Dunn said.

When police arrived at the scene, they spotted a man running from the area and detained him. Dunn said the man, who had blood on his hands and was sweating, was interviewed and released because officers did not at the time have probable cause to arrest him.

“We detained a person of interest who was dirty was sweaty and was seen running, but there was nothing else, unfortunately, to tie that person to the burglary,” Dunn said. “There was was no camera footage, there was no independent witnesses.”

Dunn said police did a full, field interview of the man and obtained all his information, “just to see if we can develop some information at a later time.”

Police searched the property and found a backpack with a loaded firearm and another firearm laying on the ground outside of a detached garage. The firearms could provide possible fingerprints, he said.

“It looks like there was a burglary where the person went in there to steal firearms,” Dunn said. ”The firearms luckily were found and located because the suspect took off when we got there.“

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.