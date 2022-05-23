Santa Rosa police investigate three shootings in a day

Santa Rosa police are investigating three incidents that involved gunfire on Sunday, including a fatal shooting and another that left a man with severe injuries.

Detectives are questioning whether the incidents are connected, said Sgt. Chris Mahurin, a Santa Rosa Police Department spokesman. They occurred within a span of about 22 hours and were all on the west side of the city.

Police said they have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with the last of the three shootings, which happened in the 1700 block of Greeneich Avenue.

Officers responded to a 911 call from somebody in the area who reported hearing a gunshot and yelling at about 11:15 p.m. The officers found a 27-year-old Santa Rosa man with a bullet wound in his upper torso lying in the street, according to Mahurin.

The man was rushed to a hospital. He was in critical condition, but was expected to survive, Mahurin said.

A witness reported seeing a red Ford Expedition leaving the area and an officer spotted the vehicle about a mile away. The driver parked and ran away when the officer tried to pull him over, but police caught him after a “short pursuit” and took him into custody, Mahurin said.

The driver, Jose Figueroa Baltazar of Santa Rosa, is suspected of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators believe the man who Baltazar is suspected of shooting was sitting behind Baltazar, who was in the driver’s seat, in the Ford.

“We don’t know what was said, but there was some sort of argument,” Mahurin said. “The driver gets out, opens the back door, yells at the victim, pulls out a gun and shoots him one time.”

Detectives believe Baltazar then threw the man onto the street, got back in the driver’s seat and ran over the man’s feet as he drove off, according to Mahurin.

Baltazar and the man “clearly knew each other,” Mahurin said, “but we don’t know any more than that right now” about their relationship or the motive behind the gunfire.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that the shooting was gang related, Mahurin said. Baltazar has never been arrested by Santa Rosa police, but “he’s had prior law enforcement contacts” and is believed to have gang associations, he added.

The first shooting on Sunday happened about four miles away, in a cul-de-sac in the Roseland neighborhood.

The fatal incident was reported to police shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Kenton Court.

On Monday morning, investigators continued to seek witnesses who might be able to identify the shooter, who killed a 28-year-old man, police said.

Officers found the man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound in the side of his torso, according to Mahurin. He died at the scene, despite lifesaving efforts.

Two of the man’s friends were in the car but were not injured, police said.

The second report of gunfire came at about 7 p.m.

People in the area of Apple Valley and West Steele lanes reported hearing multiple shots fired, according to Mahurin.

Officers found shell casings but did not locate anybody involved, Mahurin said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.