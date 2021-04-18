Santa Rosa police investigate vandalism tied to recent testimony in Derek Chauvin trial

Santa Rosa police are investigating two cases of vandalism early Saturday morning they believe were triggered by recent testimony by a former Santa Rosa police officer in the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd.

Police first responded at 3:07 a.m. to a call from a west Santa Rosa resident who said their home had just been vandalized. The victim told police they were awakened by a group of people who threw a pig’s head on their front porch and splattered blood on the front of their house.

The suspects were dressed in black and ran away as the victim called the police, officials said. The home had been smeared with what appeared to be animal blood and they found a severed pig’s head near the front porch.

Police said the home was the previous residence of Barry Brodd, a former Santa Rosa police officer who recently testified for the defense in Chauvin’s trial. Police said they believe the house was being targeted because of Brodd’s testimony, but they said Brodd has not lived in the home for a number of years and no longer lives in California.

“Because Mr. Brodd no longer lives in the city of Santa Rosa, it appears the victim was falsely targeted,” police said in a statement.

About 45 minutes later, police said the large hand statue in front of the Santa Rosa Plaza was vandalized with a similar substance, suspected to be animal blood.

Police said the suspects left a sign in front of the statue with a picture of a pig and the words, “Oink Oink.” Police added that the suspects, who were seen fleeing the area, matched the descriptions of the suspects who vandalized the home.

The statement released by police on Saturday included a statement that was issued by Police Chief Rainer Navarro on Tuesday, following Brodd’s testimony during the Derek Chauvin trial.

“Mr. Brodd’s comments do not reflect the values and beliefs of the Santa Rosa Police Department,” Navarro’s statement said.

Police are trying to determine the identities of the suspects and ask that anyone who witnessed the incident or has information related to it contact the Santa Rosa Police Department through its tip line: www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.

