Santa Rosa Police investigating attempted homicide

Santa Rosa Police are investigating an attempted homicide after a man suffered multiple gunshots Saturday.

The victim, who is hospitalized in critical condition, is expected to survive, officials said.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, emergency personnel were called to the 700 block of Sebastopol Road.

Responding police officers found the victim and rushed him to an area hospital.

Multiple Santa Rosa police officers checked the area for potential suspects or victims and none were located.

Several witnesses were contacted, but provided minimal suspect information, which included a brief description of the shooter: A male wearing a dark gray hoodie sweatshirt, who was accompanied by a second male.

After the shooting, the gunman and the other male got into a silver sedan and drove west on Sebastopol Road.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact investigators at (707)543-3600, or online the tip line: www.SRCity.org/CrimeTips.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund. The reward is for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved.