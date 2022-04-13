Subscribe

Santa Rosa police investigating Exchange Bank robbery

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 13, 2022, 4:58PM
Santa Rosa police are looking for a man who robbed an Exchange Bank branch Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery was reported about 12:15 p.m. at 499 Stony Point Road, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

A man entered the bank, handed a teller a note demanding money and ran away with an unspecified amount of money.

No one was injured.

The man was described as white or Hispanic and in his late 30s. He appeared to be between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet. 7 inches tall with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, gray-hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a black mask and gray tennis shoes.

Police ask anyone with information to dial (707) 543-3590.

A reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to any arrests is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund.

