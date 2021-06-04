Santa Rosa police investigating gunfire at Dutch Flohr Park

An unusual series of shootings across Santa Rosa over the last two weeks continued with reports of gunfire at a city park Thursday evening.

Santa Rosa police responded to Dutch Flohr Park on Exeter Drive around 5 p.m. regarding reports of gunfire and they found two shell casings in the parking lot, Sgt. Christopher Mahurin said Friday.

It was at least the sixth shooting in Santa Rosa in the last two weeks.

“This is abnormal for what we’re used to,” Mahurin said. “That’s pretty rare to have six that quickly.”

Given their proximity, police are investigating whether the Dutch Flohr shooting is linked to Tuesday’s shooting at Burbank and Sunset Avenues involving a motorist who was hit by a bullet before driving himself to a nearby fire station.

No one was injured in the Dutch Flohr Park shooting, nor was there any damage. Witnesses heard screeching tires but did not know where the shots came from or provide descriptions of suspects.

But like Tuesday’s shooting, police are investigating whether the park incident involved gang activity, Mahurin said.

There doesn’t appear to be any connections to other shootings dating back to May 21, when gunfire was reported outside a home near Eddy Drive and Robin Way. No one was injured and a suspect was arrested on Tuesday at a home where Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies also found four malnourished puppies.

The next shooting occurred May 30 when a man was shot during an argument in a parking lot near Fifth and Davis streets. No suspects have been arrested.

Gunfire later occurred at two other city parks: Comstock Park on May 29 and Andy Lopez Unity Park on May 30. Two suspects were arrested in each of those shootings.

The Unity Park shooting also is being investigated by the sheriff’s department and Mahurin said it’s standard protocol for both agencies to communicate about incidents within proximity to their jurisdictions.

Authorities have said both park shootings and the one on May 21 may have been gang-related, but there hasn’t been any indication they or the parking lot shooting are linked to each other.

Although three shootings happened at local parks, law enforcement officials are not discouraging people from visiting them and Mahurin said shootings have typically involved targeted victims.

“We never had an active shooter in a park that I’m aware of,” he said, adding the public should remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi