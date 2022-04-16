Santa Rosa police investigating nonfatal shooting

Santa Rosa police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Thursday night.

The shooting occurred just after 7 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of De Turk Avenue, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for a gunshot to his leg, and he was expected to survive.

Investigators want anyone with information to come forward. They may dial 707-543-3590.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to an arrest.

