Santa Rosa police investigating possible shooting on Fresno Avenue

Santa Rosa police were called to an area along Fresno Avenue late Wednesday after receiving a report of “possible gunshots,” according to REDCOM emergency dispatchers,

Emergency personnel were alerted shortly before 9:30 p.m. and responding police officers were still on the scene of the possible shooting around 10 p.m., said Santa Rosa Police Department personnel manning the department’s non-emergency line.

It is not clear whether anyone is injured or where along Fresno Avenue the incident occurred.

Specific details were not immediately available Wednesday night.

Check back for more information on this developing story Thursday morning.

You can reach Staff Writer Emily Wilder at 707-521-5337 or emily.wilder@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @vv1lder.