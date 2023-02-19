Police: Man shot in Santa Rosa as part of suspected targeted attack

Police said a man shot Friday night in Santa Rosa may have been the victim of a targeted attack.

At about 11:30 p.m. Friday, a local emergency room ― police declined to name the hospital ― reported that a man had arrived there with gunshot wounds, Santa Rosa Police Lt. Tommy Isachsen said in a statement.

Isachsen said while questioning the victim, police also located his vehicle ― which had blood in it ― and towed it as evidence. The investigation led detectives to east Santa Rosa, at Montecito Avenue and Brush Creek Road, where additional evidence of a shooting was recovered, Isachsen said.

Isachsen said the victim’s name is being withheld because the crime was violent and still under investigation. He said investigators believe the shooting may have been gang-related but did not say why.

Detectives are asking for assistance from the public in locating residential video cameras in the area that may have captured the shooting.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information that leads to arrests in the case.

People with information related to the shooting can call 707-543-3595.

