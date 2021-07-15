1 injured in Santa Rosa parking lot shooting, police say

At least one person was injured Wednesday night in a shooting that occurred in a shopping center parking lot, Santa Rosa police said.

The shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. at Marlow and Guerneville roads, according to the Police Department.

The victim was being treated at a local hospital, Sgt. Chris Mahurin said, adding that it was unclear if the person drove themself or was driven by someone else.

No suspect information was immediately available, he said.

At the scene, investigators appeared to be focused on the southern portion of the Marlow Center parking lot outside a Rite Aid drugstore.

Santa Rosa resident Theresa Holm watched the police activity while she waited for her daughter to finish shopping at a nearby Safeway.

She said they live within walking distance of the scene and that gunfire in the area is more common than people think.

“I’m surprised, but I’m not surprised,” she said of the police activity.

A portion of the parking lot was cordoned off with yellow security tape, blocking access to about 10 businesses that appeared to already be closed.

Access to the Rite Aid was not being allowed.

