2 people dead in Aston Avenue shooting, Santa Rosa police say

Two people were found dead Thursday afternoon inside a Santa Rosa apartment complex on Aston Avenue at South Hendley Street, police said.

A relative found the bodies shortly before 4:30 p.m. inside an apartment. Both people had been shot, Santa Rosa police Sgt Chris Mahurin said.

He released few details, but said there is nothing to suspect anyone else is in danger.

“It doesn't appear to be a public threat. (The incident) appears to be confined to the apartment,” he said.

A gun was discovered at the scene but Mahurin said the investigation was in its early stages and it was too soon to say exactly what occurred. He declined to provide details on the two people, including their ages and genders.

This is Santa Rosa’s fifth homicide investigation of 2022.

The most-recent incident involved a fatal stabbing that took place April 25 at a home on West Creek Lane.

As police cordoned off a portion of Aston Avenue to conduct their investigations Thursday, several residents were prevented from accessing their apartments.

They said they did not hear any gunfire and only knew the deceased in passing.

Aston is lined with homes and apartment buildings. Other area residents said they were confused by the police presence.

Michael Quinones, who lives across the street, said the yellow security tape was a sign to him that something bad happened.

“It's a crime scene. That's the first thing in my head,” said Quinones, 45. “I’ll pray for anyone involved. So sad.”

