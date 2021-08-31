Santa Rosa police investigating sideshow event at intersection

Santa Rosa police are looking for participants in a “sideshow,” where drivers of all different kinds of cars gathered and performed “unsafe” stunts in an open intersection as hundreds of bystanders watched.

The gathering occurred around 11 p.m. Friday at Sebastopol Road and West Avenue and it involved about 70 vehicles and 300 people watching, according to police.

The crowd gathered in a parking lot at the intersection to observe as drivers did doughnuts and drifted in the middle of the intersection, occasionally blocking other motorists from passing, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said Monday.

“It’s just incredibly unsafe,” he added.

He said emergency personnel received about 80 calls from area residents reporting the activity.

Responding police officers monitored the scene from about a block away because the large crowd made it difficult for them to safely make arrests. The crowds and drivers eventually dispersed. There were no arrests, injuries or crashes, officials said.

Anyone associated with the event, if caught, could face charges of reckless driving and have their vehicle impounded for 30 days.

Mahurin said “sideshows” have been an occasional occurrence across the city over the past year.

Last September, two girls under the age of 18 were hit by a Ford Mustang during a “sideshow” at Santa Rosa Marketplace. Their injuries were not life threatening.

The driver tried to flee and was arrested on suspicion of a hit-and-run, reckless driving and having an outstanding warrant, police said at the time.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi