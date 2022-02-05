Santa Rosa police investigation leads to seizure of $135,000, drugs and gun

A 49-year-old man is suspected of having a gun and a cache of drugs and money when Santa Rosa police searched his home last month.

Eddie Mendonca was arrested when investigators searched his home on Fourteenth Street on Jan. 23, the Santa Rosa Police Department announced Friday.

He was subject to search and seizure under conditions of a pretrial release related to a February 2021 drug trafficking investigation.

Last month, investigators found 157 LSD tables, more than 3 ounces of methamphetamine, half a pound of mushrooms, ecstasy, a stolen handgun and about $135,000 in cash.

They also found evidence of drug sales, including packaging material and digital scales, police said.

Mendonca was arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs for sale, possessing stolen property, probation violation and other allegations.

