Santa Rosa police are mourning the death of one of their K-9s, which died of cancer Wednesday.

Enzo, 5, had worked with Officer Nick Vercelli for three years, department officials said.

The Belgian Malinois was sworn in around September 2020.

Cross-trained in apprehension and narcotics detection, Enzo was “crucial” in several large drug trafficking cases, police said.

They included a March 2 arrest involving suspects with 6.6 pounds of methamphetamine.

The suspects, residents of Bakersfield, were arrested on Hopper Avenue near Airway Drive. Police at the time said Enzo had sniffed out the meth in their vehicle.

Police described Enzo as a friendly dog who loved interacting with people during community events.

He also played tug-o-war with Vercelli and was nicknamed “Meatball.”

“Our hearts and thoughts are with Officer Vercelli and his family as they grieve the loss of his partner, Police K-9 Enzo,” police said in a Facebook post. “Thank you for your service, Enzo.”

