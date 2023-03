A Santa Rosa police K-9 is responsible for removing 6.6 pounds of methamphetamine from the region’s streets, police said.

The drugs were found and seized by police during a traffic stop that took place Thursday.

The vehicle’s driver, Olga Fercano-Jose, 39, and front seat passenger Jesus Silva-Mendez, 23, of Bakersfield were arrested on suspicion of possession for sale and transportation of methamphetamine, according to a news release issued by the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Around 1:21 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop along Hopper Avenue, near the intersection of Airway Drive.

During the stop, Santa Rosa police K-9 Officer “Enzo” sniffed out narcotics and controlled substances from inside the vehicle and trunk, police said.

About 3 kilograms or 6.6 pounds of suspected methamphetamine were found hidden inside the trunk, police said.

