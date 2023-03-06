Santa Rosa police K-9 finds more than 6 pounds of meth
A Santa Rosa police K-9 is responsible for removing 6.6 pounds of methamphetamine from the region’s streets, police said.
The drugs were found and seized by police during a traffic stop that took place Thursday.
The vehicle’s driver, Olga Fercano-Jose, 39, and front seat passenger Jesus Silva-Mendez, 23, of Bakersfield were arrested on suspicion of possession for sale and transportation of methamphetamine, according to a news release issued by the Santa Rosa Police Department.
Around 1:21 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop along Hopper Avenue, near the intersection of Airway Drive.
During the stop, Santa Rosa police K-9 Officer “Enzo” sniffed out narcotics and controlled substances from inside the vehicle and trunk, police said.
About 3 kilograms or 6.6 pounds of suspected methamphetamine were found hidden inside the trunk, police said.
You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com.
Mya Constantino
General Assignment/Features Reporter
Stories can inspire you, make you laugh, cry and sometimes, heal. I love a feature story that can encapsulate all of those things. I cover the interesting people that exist around us, art and music that move us and the hidden gems that make Sonoma County pretty cool. Let's explore those things together.
