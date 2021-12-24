Santa Rosa police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

Santa Rosa police are looking for a 13-year-old who hasn’t been seen since Sunday.

Sofia Glimidakis left her home near Summerfield Road and Golf View Court that day and had communicated with family via phone until Wednesday, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Officers were notified of her disappearance at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Sofia is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has blonde hair with pink highlights and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink camouflage sweatshirt, unknown-colored sweatpants and black Converse shoes.

Anyone with information may call police at (707) 528-5222.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi