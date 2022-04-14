Subscribe

Santa Rosa police looking for missing 75-year-old man

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 13, 2022, 5:02PM
Updated 50 minutes ago

Santa Rosa police are looking for a 75-year-old man who disappeared after leaving his home Wednesday morning.

Patrick Orr was last seen in the 1500 block of Herbert Street.

Orr is deaf and has cognitive disabilities, according to the Police Department.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and possibly a diaper.

Anyone who sees Orr should contact police at (707) 543-3550.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

