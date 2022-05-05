Santa Rosa police looking for Wells Fargo bank robber

Santa Rosa police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Wednesday evening.

The Wells Fargo branch at Cleveland Avenue and State Farm Drive was robbed around 5 p.m., Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

The male thief passed a teller “a threatening note demanding money,” according to the Police Department.

He then fled with an unspecified amount of money and no injuries were reported.

The Police Department’s Violent Crime Team interviewed several witnesses.

Police said the robber is in his 30s with an average build and “bright blue eyes.” He wore a navy blue, hooded sweatshirt, black baseball hat and multi-colored facial covering.

Investigators ask anyone with information about this theft to call them: (707) 543-3590.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi