Santa Rosa police looking for woman reported missing

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 14, 2021, 9:15PM
Santa Rosa police are looking for a 71-year-old woman who disappeared Tuesday evening.

Christine Jama, 71, was last seen about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of North Dutton Avenue and Tesconi Circle, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. She was heading south on Dutton.

Jama has a traumatic brain injury that may make it difficult for her to remember her address or understand where she is, police said.

She’s 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds with red hair. She was last seen wearing a purple jacket and khaki pants.

Anyone with information may call police at (707) 528-5222.

