Santa Rosa police detectives and SWAT members arrested 28-year-old Vincent Cervantes at his home Friday night following an investigation into a shooting that occurred earlier that morning.

Police said they suspect Cervantes was the man who approached two people on a creek path near the 2900 block of Bay Village Circle in northwest Santa Rosa and fired three rounds at them. The two were not struck by the gunfire.

Detectives are still investigating the motive, but Cervantes knew the two people, Sgt. Brandon Matthies with the department’s Violent Crimes Investigations told The Press Democrat.

Cervantes was arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition, both felonies, police said.

The shooting took place at 11:13 a.m. Friday morning, and the shooter fled the scene following the gunfire, according to a police statement on the arrest. Responding officers did not find the shooter, but by 7 p.m. officers had identified Cervantes as a suspect. The statement does not describe what evidence led police to secure warrants and arrest Cervantes.

The arrest occurred near Pioneer Park, less than a mile from the shooting. Police said a search of Cervantes’s house turned up more evidence against him.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information about the investigation can reach SRPD through the agency’s online Tip Line at srcity.org/CrimeTips.

