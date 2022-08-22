Santa Rosa police make numerous arrests during weekend checkpoint

Santa Rosa police, Saturday, arrested three drivers on suspicion of driving under the influence and cited 42 other drivers for operating a vehicle while unlicensed, authorities announced Sunday.

Police set up a DUI checkpoint at Stony Point Road and Stony Circle from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

In addition, authorities cited four other drivers for operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license.

One driver was arrested after an open container of alcohol was spotted in his vehicle, police said, adding that two drivers were arrested on outstanding warrants.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes, officials said, adding that the focus of conducting DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.