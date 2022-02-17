Santa Rosa police: Man steals beer from 7-Eleven, stabs customer and forces woman to drive him away

A 26-year-old homeless man was arrested Wednesday night after he stabbed a customer at a Santa Rosa convenience store he had just stolen from and then got into a woman’s car and forced her to drive him away, police said.

The incident was reported just before 9 p.m. at a 7-Eleven convenience store in the 2700 block of Yulupa Avenue.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.6679963&lat=38.4276863&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Police said the man was “argumentative and belligerent” as he spoke with a clerk inside the store. He stole a case of beer and walked out, but then returned to the store shortly after, according to Sgt. Chris Mahurin, a Santa Rosa Police Department spokesman.

The man yelled at the clerk and tried to punch a customer inside the store, a 23-year-old Santa Rosa man who had “intervened” in the altercation between the man and the clerk, Mahurin said. The man then left the store briefly and returned with a folding knife, which he used to stab the same customer in the shoulder.

The man left the store again, got into a car in the parking lot and forced the woman behind the wheel to drive away. The woman was described as a 57-year-old Santa Rosa resident who knew the man but was unaware of the attack that had just taken place inside the store, according to Mahurin.

"He threatened her, saying that she needed to keep driving around so the cops couldn’t find him,“ Mahurin said.

The woman drove south and called 911 near Rohnert Park. She left the phone line open and authorities — including Rohnert Park police and Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies — tracked her location as she then headed north.

Authorities found the vehicle at a gas station in the 9000 block of Old Redwood Highway in Windsor, where the man was arrested.

Dennis Marrow was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping. He remained in custody Thursday in lieu of $100,000 bail.

The customer who was stabbed drove himself to a hospital. He had an injury that was not life-threatening, according to Mahurin.

Marrow was scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.