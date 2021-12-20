Santa Rosa police: Man tried to break in through window while 19-year-old woman was home

A Santa Rosa man was arrested Sunday night after he tried to break into a residence while a 19-year-old woman was home, police said.

The woman called 911 at about 10:45 p.m. and told authorities that her power had gone out and a man was trying to get inside her house through a window, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

When police arrived at the home on Yolanda Avenue, they found that the home’s breaker box had been opened and all of the breakers had been turned off. Several window screens around the home appeared to have been “forcibly removed,” police said. The woman was in her backyard.

Marc Azevedo, 45, who police described as an “area transient,” was outside the home, according to the news release. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and violating probation, both felony charges.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case, including surveillance camera footage, to contact them at srcity.org/crimetips.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.