Santa Rosa police officer hospitalized after fentanyl exposure

A Santa Rosa police officer was hospitalized last week after he was exposed to fentanyl and had to use emergency overdose spray on himself after a routine security check.

The officer was responding to complaints about drug use in a northeast Santa Rosa neighborhood when he approached two people who appeared to be smoking the potent narcotic fentanyl, which is often cut in drugs like cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, said Santa Rosa Sgt. Christopher Mahurin.

They were cooperative and handed over the drugs. Mahurin could not immediately confirm Thursday night if they were cited for possession.

When the officer got back in his car, he became dizzy and short of breath, Mahurin said. He administered one dose of Narcan and called for medical support.

The officer was treated at a local hospital and released after two hours. Mahurin declined to give the officer’s name or more specifics about the incident because the medical aspect triggers privacy protections.

