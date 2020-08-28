Subscribe

Santa Rosa police officer hospitalized after fentanyl exposure

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 27, 2020, 10:03PM
Updated 2 hours ago

A Santa Rosa police officer was hospitalized last week after he was exposed to fentanyl and had to use emergency overdose spray on himself after a routine security check.

The officer was responding to complaints about drug use in a northeast Santa Rosa neighborhood when he approached two people who appeared to be smoking the potent narcotic fentanyl, which is often cut in drugs like cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, said Santa Rosa Sgt. Christopher Mahurin.

They were cooperative and handed over the drugs. Mahurin could not immediately confirm Thursday night if they were cited for possession.

When the officer got back in his car, he became dizzy and short of breath, Mahurin said. He administered one dose of Narcan and called for medical support.

The officer was treated at a local hospital and released after two hours. Mahurin declined to give the officer’s name or more specifics about the incident because the medical aspect triggers privacy protections.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine