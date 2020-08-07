Santa Rosa police officer who pursued man before crash ID’d

A Santa Rosa police officer who was pursuing a man who died after crashing his car into a light pole on Tuesday has been identified as Officer Daniel Jones.

The crash occurred after Jones responded to a report of domestic violence in the Costco parking lot at the Santa Rosa Marketplace near Santa Rosa Avenue. Upon arriving, Jones saw Sean Bell, a 51-year-old Ukiah man, allegedly hitting a woman inside the car.

Bell then fled the parking lot and drove a short distance north on Santa Rosa Avenue, where he sideswiped a car and lost control before crashing. Jones was following in pursuit, police said.

Bell was ejected from from the vehicle after crashing into the light pole near a Taco Bell at the Santa Rosa Marketplace, police said. He died from his injuries on Tuesday.

Bell had been charged by county prosecutors on Monday with felony hit and run and misdemeanor resisting arrest, Santa Rosa Police Lt. Jeneane Kucker confirmed. A warrant was issued for Bell’s arrest on Tuesday after a scheduled hearing that morning, according to court documents.

Jones, a 15-year veteran with the SRPD, recently rotated back to patrol after five years as a school resource officer at local high schools. He is currently on paid administrative leave because he was involved in a crash that resulted in fatality.

The CHP is investigating the crash and the initial report of domestic assault, following a county protocol that local law enforcement agencies do not investigate fatal incidents involving their own officers, CHP spokesman David deRutte said.

Neither Kucker nor deRutte could not immediately say whether Jones had been involved in any prior fatal incidents.

