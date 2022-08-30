Subscribe

Santa Rosa police officer who saved child’s life commended

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
August 29, 2022, 6:43PM
Santa Rosa police honored one of their own this past weekend with a commendation for saving the life of a 6-year-old child who almost drowned.

On Aug. 20, Officer Irfaan Jaleel responded to a report that a child was not breathing, according to a news release issued Monday by the Police Department.

The girl had been playing in a neighborhood pool, where she was being closely monitored by a family member.

The relative was “watching the child jump into the pool numerous times. But, within a matter of moments, the family member noticed she wasn’t coming back to the top of the water,” officials said in the news release.

“The child was quickly pulled out of the pool, 9-1-1 was called, and CPR was initiated,” officials said, adding that Officer Jaleel arrived and took over performing CPR.

“Officer Jaleel did CPR for approximately 3 minutes before the child started crying. When EMS arrived at the scene, they took over medical aid and transported the child to a local hospital,” according to the news release.

The child has since made a full recovery.

Officer Jaleel, who was hired by SRPD in July 2021, graduated from the police academy in December 2021 and finished the field training program to become a solo officer in May 2022.

“Officer Jaleel’s quick thinking to jump a call he wasn’t assigned to and use his first aid training saved the life of a child,” officials said.

