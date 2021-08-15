Santa Rosa Police pledge to boost ranks of new, female officers

As part of a national initiative to attract more women to law enforcement careers, the Santa Rosa Police Department has pledged to boost the representation of women in recruiting classes to at least 30% by 2030.

Santa Rosa Police Chief Ray Navarro made the pledge on June 9, joining nearly 100 other police agencies across the country that have done the same within their own departments as of this month.

Called the 30x30 Pledge, the project challenges law enforcement agencies to address the widespread under-representation of women within the ranks of sworn officers. It also offers recommendations on how to reverse the trend.

The pledge suggests how law enforcement leaders should evaluate existing workplace conditions and culture so that public safety agencies can better retain women once they’re hired. Among the examples is reviewing how officers are promoted and why female officers, in particular, choose to leave a department or the profession.

Agencies must acknowledge how race, class, religion and sexual orientation come into play in their efforts to improve the representation and experiences of women in policing, according to the pledge website.

Nationally, women made up 13% of the police force in 2019, according to FBI Uniform Crime Reporting statistics. The 30x30 Pledge website says only 3% of police leadership roles are held by women.

In Santa Rosa, female officers made up about 7% of the department’s sworn staff by the end of last year, according to department data. All 12 female officers employed by the agency at that time were white, the department said.

Navarro said he decided to sign the pledge because it fell in line with his department’s goal to be more representative of the community it serves, particularly among its sworn personnel, a sector of the department’s workforce that has consistently lacked employees from diverse backgrounds.

“These are things we can do,” said Navarro, the city’s first Latino police chief, of the suggestions included in the pledge. “It gives us a strategy for the future so we don’t take our foot off the gas pedal. It provides us some stepping stones so we can continue to make this a priority in the future.”

The push for greater representation of women in policing comes as the ripple effects of the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer, continue to spread in part because of ongoing conversations about police reform.

Pledge organizers point to studies that suggest increasing the ranks of women within law enforcement could improve public safety. Studies have shown women typically use less force, including less excessive force, and are named in fewer complaints and lawsuits than their male counterparts.

Women also obtain better outcomes for victims of crime, especially those involved in sexual assault cases, the organizers say. The pledge was founded by the New York University’s School of Law Policing Project and the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives.

Former San Rafael Police Chief Diana Bishop, who is now a consultant for a recruitment firm that works with local governments, said her 36-year career in law enforcement has shown her why female officers may use less physical force on another person.

An officer who is physically outmatched by someone they are trying to arrest may be more inclined to avoid going “hands on” with that person compared to officers who perceive themselves as more equally matched with a suspect, Bishop said, adding that generally female officers are shorter than their male co-workers.

“Maybe it would take someone who could talk well, who could speak to someone, five more minutes on a call for them to not use force, but you don’t want to use force,” Bishop said. “If you can have a work force that can do the job well, and use less force, why wouldn’t you do that?”

As part of the pledge, agencies are encouraged to take five immediate steps, which include making hiring, retaining, and promoting qualified women a priority for the agency, having a zero-tolerance policy against harassment or discrimination and ensuring female officers have equipment that is physically suited for them.

Navarro said the agency already has implemented nearly all of those suggestions, including having a dedicated space for nursing mothers who have recently returned to work to express breast milk, though the department will need to purchase a fridge for it to be stored as part of the pledge’s suggestions.

The other actions law enforcement agencies are encouraged to take as part of the pledge include reviewing data on who applies for police jobs and what information is presented to potential recruits about what a career in law enforcement will look like.