Santa Rosa police prepare for peaceful demonstrations in wake of Chauvin guilty verdict

Santa Rosa Police Chief Ray Navarro said officers are expecting local peaceful demonstrations after former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of all charges in the death of George Floyd.

“We as a community and a nation still have a lot of work to do,” Navarro said. “Just because the verdict has come through doesn’t mean we’re through (with demonstrations). ...We always plan for the worst and hope for the best, and we’re still doing it.”

Santa Rosa police do not plan to deploy additional officers, but are prepared to “make sure people can demonstrate in a safe manner,” Navarro said.

He added he thought Chauvin was “given a fair trial and the jury came up with a very sound verdict.”

“Everybody wants to make sure justice happens no matter who it is,” Navarro said. “...The actions of Chauvin were not something we would expect our officers to do ― it was completely wrong.”

Shortly after the verdict was read, no crowds had gathered at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa. A man named Edwin, who declined to give his last name, was listening to news of the verdict on his portable radio.

“If I was a judge, I’d put him away,” said Edwin, 46. “That cop had no right.”

He added he hoped any demonstrations would remain peaceful and that no businesses will be damaged.

Nearby on Fourth Street, Mary Rico, 65, said the conviction showed, at least in part, that “nobody is above the law.”

Her husband, who declined to be named, added that the trial was less important than changing systemic inequality in the country.

“Either way, I hope there is a learning experience,” he said.

Delashay Carmona-Benson, the Santa Rosa Junior College student body president and co-president of the school’s Black Student Union, said she was glad to hear Tuesday’s guilty verdict in the case, though her focus has now shifted on the sentencing date set eight weeks away.

“Is he going to get the max sentencing or the bare minimum?” Carmona-Benson said.

She was optimistic that Tuesday’s verdict could signal “the start of a new era” in policing in the U.S., though she hoped the implications of the decision would cause a ripple effect on policing in other parts of the world, Carmona-Benson said.

Local public officials, meanwhile, also voiced their support for the verdict.

“This is one of those cases where everyone was able to make up their minds for themselves just by watching the video,” said Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Rogers. “It’s an instance where justice was served but not the end of these conversations about justice reform.”

Rohnert Park Vice Mayor Jackie Elward, the first Black woman to hold the seat in the city’s history, said Tuesday’s verdict was especially powerful for her as the mother of a 14-year-old son. She fears for him whenever she hears the news of a Black man killed at the hands of police, Elward said.

“I felt hope,” Elward said of the verdict. “I couldn’t contain my tears because America has come together as one for this trial and shown our children of color that they do matter.”

She hoped the verdict would also be a positive sign for law enforcement agencies, as it shows “the bad apples will be put aside,” she said.

In the aftermath of Sonoma County-wide protests last summer over police brutality, Elward and the other members of the Rohnert Park City Council have identified police oversight as a priority this year, she added.

On Twitter, State Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, called the jury’s verdict “swift and just, based off of overwhelming evidence.”

“And ― the truth is ― today’s action doesn’t take away the injustice and pain so many have experienced over the years,” he wrote.

“Though nothing can bring back George Floyd, I hope that today’s guilty verdict can bring his family and friends some peace,” U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, said in a tweet.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian