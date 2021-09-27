Man killed in weekend shooting outside Santa Rosa bar identified

The man killed Saturday in a shooting outside a Santa Rosa bar has been identified as a 27-year-old Santa Rosa resident, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, Kenneth McDaniel, was shot multiple times in the parking lot outside Whiskey Tip on Sebastopol Road, authorities said. The Sheriff’s Office Coroner Unit identified McDaniel on Monday.

Police who were called to the bar around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday found McDaniel lying unresponsive in the parking lot. Officers gave him medical aid before he was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a news release.

Investigators believe two people approached McDaniel in the parking lot and shot him with handguns. They then fled the area, police said.

Whiskey Tip, the bar, hosts live music and other performances and has an outdoor patio space, according to its Facebook page. Owners did not immediately return messages seeking comment on Monday.

Police on Monday continued to investigate the shooting. Lt. Dan Marincik said police “have some suspect information that we are following up on right now.” He declined to discuss other details about the case.

The Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

The Santa Rosa Police Department is urging anyone with information about the investigation to contact the department’s tip line at srcity.org/crimetips.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.