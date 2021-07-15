Santa Rosa police probe motive in parking lot shooting

Police are investigating the motive behind a Wednesday night shooting that began as an argument inside a Santa Rosa pizza restaurant and spilled out into the parking lot, where a 24-year-old man was shot and critically injured.

Investigators believe the injured man and the shooter knew each other and it was not a random attack, Sgt. Chris Mahurin said Thursday.

“We’re investigating this as a potential gang shooting,” he said.

The gunfire was reported just after 8 p.m. in a shopping center parking lot at Marlow and Guerneville roads. Witnesses told police that the violence started after an argument inside Round Table Pizza.

The Santa Rosa man who was shot was standing in the parking lot outside the restaurant when he was hit by at least two bullets in his upper body, police said.

A bystander drove the man to a hospital. He was in stable condition Thursday morning and was expected to survive his injuries, Mahurin said.

The shooter, described as a man, fired from inside a car, but witnesses gave conflicting descriptions of the vehicle and the number of people inside it, Mahurin said. Police have not identified the shooter.

Investigators believe the shooter and the injured man had a prior connection because they were arguing inside the restaurant, Mahurin said.

There was no immediate evidence linking the two with gangs, but police are looking into such ties because of a recent uptick in gang-related gun violence in Santa Rosa, he added.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department at srcity.org/crimetips.

The Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.