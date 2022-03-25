Santa Rosa police pursue car theft suspect to Petaluma

When Santa Rosa police dispatchers put out the word to law enforcement Thursday evening that a car had just been stolen, a patrol officer spotted the black Jeep right away.

What ensued was a chase from Santa Rosa to Petaluma in which the driver went through a fence, into a field and crashed into a ditch, according to Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Ryan Cogbill.

He added that the driver then tried to run, but was quickly apprehended.

Arrested on suspicion of possession of felony stolen property, felony evading police and misdemeanor obstruction was Matthew Wilkey, 54, of San Rafael, who had hopped into the car when it had been left outside a Santa Rosa business with the engine running and the keys in the ignition, Cogbill said.

An officer tried to pull over the vehicle on southbound U.S. 101 at Todd Road at about 5 p.m., and the driver took off, leading them to Stony Point Road at Pepper Road in Petaluma, Cogbill said.

The pursuit lasted about 8 minutes and reached speeds of up to 70 mph, with the California Highway Patrol and sheriff’s helicopter, Henry 1, assisting.

