Santa Rosa police release sketch of suspect in attempted kidnapping case

Santa Rosa police released a sketch Monday of a suspect in an attempted kidnapping investigation that has prompted extra police patrols outside of schools in Rincon Valley over the past week.

The investigation began when a 12-year-old girl told authorities a man she didn’t know tried to abduct her while she walked to Sequoia Elementary School on March 7.

The incident happened at about 8:30 a.m. on Calistoga Road near Piedmont Drive, just over a half-mile from the school. The girl was running late to class, which started at 8:30 a.m., when she was approached by the man, according to Sgt. Chris Mahurin, a Santa Rosa police spokesman.

Investigators believe the man was driving south on Calistoga in a black BMW sedan when he made a U-turn and pulled over next to the girl.

He reached across the car, which had no front license plate, and opened the passenger door before he threatened the girl and tried to pull her inside. She fought him off and ran home, police said.

Police described the man as white and balding, in his late 40s to early 50s, with a thin build and a beard. They believe he is about 5-foot-8 and was wearing torn blue jeans, a tan shirt with an emblem on the left side of the chest and a gold hoop earring on his upper left ear.

Since the girl’s report, police have been patrolling outside three Rincon Valley schools around the times that classes begin and end for the day, according to Mahurin.

Those include Rincon Valley Charter and Maria Carillo High, in addition to Sequoia Elementary.

Officers will continue the extra surveillance at those campuses “until we can find this person, or as long as we can get there between calls for service,” Mahurin said.

Police are seeking surveillance camera footage from the area and are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them at 707-528-5222.

The Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.