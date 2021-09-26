Santa Rosa police respond to shooting at southwest nightclub

Santa Rosa police responded to a report of a shooting at a southwest Santa Rosa nightclub about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Emergency dispatch radio said a caller reported that a person was shot three times in the stomach by a person wielding a handgun. There was also an unconfirmed report of a second shooter.

Santa Rosa police could neither confirm the reports or provide additional information as officers were still investigating the reports.

