Santa Rosa police respond to shooting at southwest nightclub

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 25, 2021, 10:04PM

Santa Rosa police responded to a report of a shooting at a southwest Santa Rosa nightclub about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Emergency dispatch radio said a caller reported that a person was shot three times in the stomach by a person wielding a handgun. There was also an unconfirmed report of a second shooter.

Santa Rosa police could neither confirm the reports or provide additional information as officers were still investigating the reports.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.

