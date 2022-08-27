Santa Rosa police responding to public intoxication complaint arrest convicted felon for firearm possession

Santa Rosa police arrested a convicted felon on suspicion of possessing a stolen firearm Friday after receiving a report of an intoxicated man on West Third Street.

Police said they received the report at 11:12 a.m. Friday and responded to the 300 block of West Third Street, where an officer found Bryant Galvan, 30. After the officer asked Galvan for identification, police said he “spontaneously told the officer he had a firearm in his backpack,” according to a police statement.

The officer arrested Galvan on suspicion of public intoxication and searched him. As Galvan stated, police found a loaded Beretta PX4 .40 caliber, semi-automatic handgun in his backpack. A record check revealed Galvan had been convicted of a felony and was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.Galvan was transported to a hospital because of the level of his intoxication, police said. The subject tried to pull away from the arresting police officer several times as he was escorted toward the hospital.

A records check on the firearm revealed that it was stolen out of Modesto, police said. After being cleared medically, Galvan was booked into Sonoma County Jail. In addition to being arrested on suspicion of public intoxication, Galvan was booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm; possession of stolen property; and resisting arrest.

