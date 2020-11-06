Santa Rosa police search for fleeing driver after fiery crash

Santa Rosa police were looking for a driver who led officers on a vehicle chase across west Santa Rosa Wednesday night, ending in a fiery crash.

The pursuit began after a Santa Rosa police officer tried to conduct a traffic stop near West Steele Lane and Highway 101 at 10:17 p.m. The officer had to call off his pursuit a short time later because his vehicle had a flat tire, said Sgt. Tommy Isachsen.

Sebastopol police officers and deputies with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office responded to try to detain the driver.

“We had heard it on the scanner,” said Sebastopol Police Lt. Ron Nelson. “And based on the last location of vehicle, we thought it was possible (the driver) was going to come out Highway 12.”

A Sebastopol officer staged at the corner of Llano Road and Highway 12, Nelson said, and witnessed the driver run a red light while turning to travel down Llano Road. The driver was speeding, he said.

“Whoever was driving was going pretty dang fast,” Nelson said. The officer in pursuit reached 90 miles per hour during the chase, he said, but the fleeing driver pulled away.

A short time later, another Sebastopol officer spotted the vehicle in a field near the intersection of Todd Road and Llano Road, Nelson said. It was on fire. No one was present at the scene, though there was evidence that a passenger had been ejected from the car.

The vehicle, a Jaguar sedan, was identified as stolen, said Sgt Juan Valencia, the Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

The county’s Henry 1 helicopter assisted during the pursuit and search for the driver, Valencia said, along with a canine unit.

Nelson said it was a sheriff’s deputy who located a man believed to be a passenger in the fleeing vehicle in a driveway near the crash scene. He was bleeding, and a medical unit transported him to the Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Nelson said.

The search for the driver was unsuccessful.

Santa Rosa police arrested the passenger on an existing warrant after he was discharged from the hospital, Isachsen said. He declined to name the man, saying that he was not arrested in relation to the chase and the crash, and citing the ongoing investigation.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.