Santa Rosa police search for suspect in car theft

A car theft suspect got away following a search through a Santa Rosa neighborhood Friday afternoon.

The search took place around noon in the area near Santa Rosa Junior College. Santa Rosa police stopped the suspect before he ran from the scene.

A resident later reported the man had been hiding in bushes at Dexter and Humboldt streets before he fled again, police said.

Officials added a replica handgun was discovered in the car.

