Subscribe

Santa Rosa police search for suspect in car theft

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 13, 2021, 2:36PM

A car theft suspect got away following a search through a Santa Rosa neighborhood Friday afternoon.

The search took place around noon in the area near Santa Rosa Junior College. Santa Rosa police stopped the suspect before he ran from the scene.

A resident later reported the man had been hiding in bushes at Dexter and Humboldt streets before he fled again, police said.

Officials added a replica handgun was discovered in the car.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette