Santa Rosa police: Teen girl found safe after possible abduction from gas station

A girl whose disappearance from a Santa Rosa gas station on Wednesday afternoon led authorities to issue an Amber Alert has returned home, police said.

The 15-year-old Vallejo girl had possibly been “taken against her will” from the ARCO station on Guerneville Road shortly before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Santa Rosa police said in a Nixle alert.

On Thursday morning, Lt. Jeneane Kucker said the “has been located safe and well at her residence with her family.”

“Detectives are interviewing her now,” Kucker said at about 10 a.m.

