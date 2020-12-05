Santa Rosa police seek bank robber wearing ’Nightmare Before Christmas’ hat

A man robbed a Santa Rosa bank Friday afternoon after passing a teller a note claiming he was armed.

The robbery was reported just after 1 p.m. at the Exchange Bank branch on Stony Point Road near West Third Street, Santa Rosa police said. The man escaped in a car with an unknown amount of cash, police said.

No one was injured.

Police searched the area but could not find the man, who was thought to be white or Latino, in his mid 20s to early 30s and between 5 feet 11 inches and 6 feet tall, police said. He has a red tattoo on the left side of his neck and was wearing a dark gray hoodie, a blue surgical mask, gloves, white shoes and a black knitted hat that resembled the character Jack Skellington from the 1993 film “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Anyone with information about the robbery can call Santa Rosa Police’s Violent Crimes Team at 707-543-3590. A reward of up to $2,500 from the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund is available for information leading to the man’s arrest.

