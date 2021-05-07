Santa Rosa police seek driver who hit man in wheelchair

Santa Rosa police are seeking the driver of an older black Honda Civic suspected of fleeing the scene after striking a person in a motorized wheelchair.

The collision happened about 7 p.m. Wednesday when the man in the wheelchair was attempting to cross in the crosswalk near the northbound Highway 101 on-ramp of Steele Lane, according to Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin.

The man in the wheelchair suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital.

“The driver is wanted for misdemeanor or felony hit and run, depending on the extent of the injuries,” Mahurin said.

The Honda authorities are looking for has gold-rimmed wheels.

Police received several phone calls after the incident, he said.

Police are still investigating whether the wheelchair user had the right of way, Mahurin said.

