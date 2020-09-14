Santa Rosa police seek gunman in downtown shooting

A man who was shot in the head Friday evening in downtown Santa Rosa remained in critical condition Monday while police continued searching for his attacker.

Police Sgt. Kyle Philp, said the man, whose name wasn’t released, was being treated at a local hospital.

No suspects were in custody Monday.

The 52-year-old victim, who police said is homeless, was found with a gunshot wound to his head when officers arrived around 6:15 p.m. Friday in an alley near Laurel and Orange streets near the Prince Memorial Greenway.

Witnesses reported seeing a silver four-door car speeding away from the area after the shooting.

It hadn’t been confirmed Monday if that car was involved in the shooting, Philp said.

Detectives urged anyone with information about the gunfire to call the Santa Rosa Police Department’s violent crimes unit at 707-543-3590.