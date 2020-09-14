Subscribe

Santa Rosa police seek gunman in downtown shooting

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 14, 2020, 3:56PM
Updated 1 hour ago

A man who was shot in the head Friday evening in downtown Santa Rosa remained in critical condition Monday while police continued searching for his attacker.

Police Sgt. Kyle Philp, said the man, whose name wasn’t released, was being treated at a local hospital.

No suspects were in custody Monday.

The 52-year-old victim, who police said is homeless, was found with a gunshot wound to his head when officers arrived around 6:15 p.m. Friday in an alley near Laurel and Orange streets near the Prince Memorial Greenway.

Witnesses reported seeing a silver four-door car speeding away from the area after the shooting.

It hadn’t been confirmed Monday if that car was involved in the shooting, Philp said.

Detectives urged anyone with information about the gunfire to call the Santa Rosa Police Department’s violent crimes unit at 707-543-3590.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine