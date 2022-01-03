Subscribe

Santa Rosa police seek help finding missing woman

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 3, 2022, 10:17AM
Updated 1 hour ago

A 20-year-old Colombian woman visiting family in Sonoma County was reported missing early Monday, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Paula Moyoano was last seen at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. She was leaving the Roxy Stadium 14 movie theater on Santa Rosa Avenue in downtown Santa Rosa, where she had just watched a movie, police said.

Moyoano was described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet tall, 140 pounds and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, white shoes and a small backpack containing her passport.

Police are urging anyone with information about Moyoano’s location to call 707-528-5222.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

