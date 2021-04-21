Santa Rosa police seek help identifying man found in distress near Fulton Road

Santa Rosa police are seeking help identifying a man found in distress near Fulton and San Miguel roads on Tuesday afternoon.

The man, who said his name is Margarito Soto-Guizar and that he is 72 years old, was taken to a local hospital.

He only speaks Spanish and was unable to tell officers where he lives or if he has any friends or family in the area.

The Santa Rosa Police Department asks anyone with information about the man to contact the agency’s non-emergency phone number at 707-528-5222.

