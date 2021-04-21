Subscribe

Santa Rosa police seek help identifying man found in distress near Fulton Road

ETHAN VARIAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 21, 2021, 8:50AM
Updated 1 hour ago

Santa Rosa police are seeking help identifying a man found in distress near Fulton and San Miguel roads on Tuesday afternoon.

The man, who said his name is Margarito Soto-Guizar and that he is 72 years old, was taken to a local hospital.

He only speaks Spanish and was unable to tell officers where he lives or if he has any friends or family in the area.

The Santa Rosa Police Department asks anyone with information about the man to contact the agency’s non-emergency phone number at 707-528-5222.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette